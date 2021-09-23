Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after buying an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 61,692 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.26%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

