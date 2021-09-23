Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $147.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.