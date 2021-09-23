Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 25.2% in August

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,580 shares of company stock worth $63,746,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $44,376,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

