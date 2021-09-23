Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Up 6%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.28 and last traded at $150.00. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

