Protagonist Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,788% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 302,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

