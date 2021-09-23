Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Lear stock opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

