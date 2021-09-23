Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Desjardins currently has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

SAP opened at C$33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

