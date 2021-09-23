Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of QTGPF opened at $189.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.10. Qt Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $168.50 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
About Qt Group Oyj
