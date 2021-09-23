QuickSwap Market Cap Achieves $129.34 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $395.42 or 0.00889330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 20% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $129.34 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00072860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00112017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00164813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,499.90 or 1.00083754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.67 or 0.07002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.01 or 0.00793944 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.