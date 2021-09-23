Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

MRNS stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

