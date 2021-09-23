Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $416.89

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.89 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.55). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 1,064,144 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £258.20 million and a P/E ratio of 143.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

