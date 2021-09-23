Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 0.4%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.70 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.76). 19,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 41,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of £29.84 million and a PE ratio of -16.40.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

