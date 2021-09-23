RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.89

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.89 ($37.52) and traded as high as €32.54 ($38.28). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €32.15 ($37.82), with a volume of 1,649,024 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.89.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

