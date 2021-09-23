SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $166.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. SafeCapital has a market cap of $45,117.80 and $166.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020221 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001407 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

