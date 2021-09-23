Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.20 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.96 and its 200-day moving average is €10.13. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

