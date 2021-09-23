Scotiabank Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$44.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZAF opened at $33.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.