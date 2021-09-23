Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Down 5.5%

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

