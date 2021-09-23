Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $619.60

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.60 ($8.10) and traded as high as GBX 622.50 ($8.13). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.07), with a volume of 322,863 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 619.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

