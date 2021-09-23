Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Rises By 25.0%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOCU. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,756,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,904,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,630,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,928,000.

PTOCU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

