Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Declines By 20.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
