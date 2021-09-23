Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Declines By 20.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

