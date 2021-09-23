Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head to Head Review

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.82 $79.75 million $2.28 32.67 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Motion Technology and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus target price of $94.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

