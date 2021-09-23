Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.36

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$5.40. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 88,672 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

