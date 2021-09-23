Stephens Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $280.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.22.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $277.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

