Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Eargo Call Options (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 18,474 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,003% compared to the typical volume of 228 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo stock traded down $14.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,862,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,193. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $268.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.