SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

