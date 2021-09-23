SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) versus John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Head to Head Survey

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61% John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

33.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.4%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 167.57 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.56 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

