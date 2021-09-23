SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.