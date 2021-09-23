SVB Leerink Raises AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $71.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.