Switcheo Tops One Day Volume of $258,134.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $258,134.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00165330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.91 or 0.99672933 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.67 or 0.06983335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.91 or 0.00800540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,653,907,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,145,532 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.