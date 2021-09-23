TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

TRP stock opened at C$61.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market cap of C$60.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$65.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

