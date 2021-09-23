TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.
TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.
TRP stock opened at C$61.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market cap of C$60.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$65.44.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
