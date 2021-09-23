TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

