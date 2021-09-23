TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
