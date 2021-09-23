Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TLGHY stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.