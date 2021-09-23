Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,052.88

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,052.88 ($13.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($13.46). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,042 ($13.61), with a volume of 107,977 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of £696.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,052.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,102.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

