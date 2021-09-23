TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

