The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

