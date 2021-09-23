The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $10.76 or 0.00024190 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $1.39 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00113767 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,211 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

