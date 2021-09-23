TPG RE Finance Trust’s (TRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $980.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

