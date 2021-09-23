Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

