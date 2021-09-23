Truist Securities Lowers Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $36.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.