Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $81.99

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.99, but opened at $84.86. Trupanion shares last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,350. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

