Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 2%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 359.60 ($4.70). Approximately 562,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,177,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.