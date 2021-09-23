Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Monday. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

