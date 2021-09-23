Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 5%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 8,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

TUWLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

