U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

USEG stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.