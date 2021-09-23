Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $39.79

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $41.42. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 855,816 shares changing hands.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

