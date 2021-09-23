UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Shares Up 23.6%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s share price shot up 23.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

