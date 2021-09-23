Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $18.42 or 0.00041446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00126203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044392 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.