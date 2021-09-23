Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.62% from the company’s current price.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.