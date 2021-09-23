Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce $150.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $153.60 million. Viad posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Viad by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,618. Viad has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.