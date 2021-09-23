VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading 0.6% Higher

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $31.86. 1,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.